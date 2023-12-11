Dengue cases surpass 80,000 in Sri Lanka so far this year

Xinhua) 14:30, December 11, 2023

COLOMBO, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Total dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka so far this year surpassed 80,000, according to the latest statistics released by the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) on Sunday.

The NDCU said 80,192 cases had been reported as of Sunday, 3,704 of which were reported in December alone.

According to the statistics, 47 people have succumbed to the disease.

The Western Province remained the most affected with 46.4 percent of the cases reported.

