Seven little swans make a splash at Beijing's Old Summer Palace

(People's Daily App) 16:45, December 04, 2023

Cherish these clips of Beijing’s newest black swans enjoying the water at the Old Summer Palace. The cygnets were collectively named Xiao Xue (“light snow”) on social media after the solar term that marked their birthday, which fell on November 22.

