Resumption of Israeli attacks halts humanitarian supplies into Gaza

Xinhua) 13:58, December 02, 2023

GAZA, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Palestinian Media Office at the Rafah crossing announced that Israel's resumption of attacks on the Gaza Strip on Friday halted the entry of humanitarian supplies from Egypt.

"Gaza did not receive any aid trucks today after the temporary humanitarian ceasefire, which lasted for a week, ended," the media office said in a press statement.

Meanwhile, Lynn Hastings, the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory called on all parties to protect civilians and ensure aid workers' access to provide assistance throughout Gaza.

She said on her X platform that "aid and the release of hostages must continue unconditionally, and the UN will remain present, continuing to provide food, water, medical assistance, and other vital supplies to save lives."

The temporary humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, initially lasting four days and extended twice for three days, ended Friday morning with Israel resuming its attacks on various areas in the Gaza Strip, resulting in over 100 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)