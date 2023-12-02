Israel issues "evacuation map" in full-force raids on Gaza

Xinhua) 10:33, December 02, 2023

People flee from their homes after Israel's resumption of attacks on the Gaza Strip, in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Dec. 1, 2023. Israel's army published a map Friday, splitting the Gaza Strip into "evacuation zones" in full-force strikes on the Palestinian enclave following a seven-day truce. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

JERUSALEM, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Israel's army published a map Friday, splitting the Gaza Strip into "evacuation zones" in full-force strikes on the Palestinian enclave following a seven-day truce.

A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that the online map divides the Gaza Strip into numbered areas, aiming to help civilians understand from which areas they are required to evacuate ahead of Israeli strikes.

The official mentioned that the "evacuation map" serves as a means to help people protect themselves during "the next stage of the war," in which Israel plans to carry out attacks also in the southern Gaza Strip, an area previously labeled by the army as a "safe zone."

Simultaneously, Israeli fighter jets dropped leaflets in southern Gaza, urging residents to leave their homes in the city of Khan Younis and move eastward. The leaflets warned that Khan Younis is now a "dangerous battle zone."

Israel resumed its offensive in Gaza earlier Friday, accusing Hamas of violating the seven-day truce deal to free all women held hostage in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement that Hamas "has not met its obligation to release all of the women hostages today and has launched rockets at Israeli citizens."

According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, at least 32 people were killed by the Israeli strikes on Friday.

