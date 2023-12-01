2 more Israeli hostages released from Gaza

Xinhua) 13:29, December 01, 2023

A helicopter carrying two Israeli female hostages released from the Gaza Strip arrives at a hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel, on Nov. 30, 2023. Two Israeli female hostages were released from the Gaza Strip on Thursday evening, the first two in the seventh batch of hostages to be released under an extended truce deal between Israel and Hamas. (JINI via Xinhua)

JERUSALEM, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Two Israeli female hostages were released from the Gaza Strip on Thursday evening, the first two in the seventh batch of hostages to be released under an extended truce deal between Israel and Hamas.

"The two released hostages are currently in Israeli territory and on their way to the Hatzerim Base," the Israeli military said in a statement.

Hamas sent the two to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) representatives, who transferred them to the Israeli military and Shin Bet, the Israeli security agency.

Israeli Prime Minister's Office identified the two as Maya Shem, 21, and Amit Sosna, 40.

A total of 10 Israeli hostages are slated to be freed on Thursday night, the Israeli military said. Hamas militants would transfer them to the ICRC at different times and locations in Gaza because they are held in various places in the Palestinian enclave.

