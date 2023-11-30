Home>>
Hamas, Israel agree to prolong humanitarian pause for additional day: Qatari foreign ministry
(Xinhua) 16:57, November 30, 2023
DOHA, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Qatari Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday that Hamas and Israel have agreed to prolong the humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip for an additional day.
