UN humanitarian office warns Gaza's critical shortfall in humanitarian supplies

Xinhua) 11:20, November 30, 2023

GAZA, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) --The United Nations humanitarian office urged Wednesday the immediate reopening of more aid entry points into Gaza, including for commercial goods.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement that entry of supplies including food, water, medical supplies and fuel via Gaza's Rafah crossing with Egypt has increased during the ceasefire, but is still far from sufficient.

Approximately 85 tons of cooking oil were transported daily to Gaza since the ceasefire, accounting for only one-third of the average daily consumption in Gaza before the conflict, it added.

Queues at filling stations for cooking gas in Khan Yunis, south of Gaza, extended for nearly two kilometers, with people waiting there overnight. Reports indicated residents resorting to burning doors and window frames for cooking.

The mere shortage of supplies has also cost Gaza 1.6 million U.S. dollars every day in agricultural production loss, not even counting the destruction of agricultural equipment, farmland, and crops, especially olive trees.

"Furthermore, (only) one of the World Food Programme bakeries resumed operations in southern Gaza, providing bread to around 90,000 people in UN shelters, while other bakeries operate intermittently," the statement noted.

