2 Palestinian children killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank: Palestinian medics

RAMALLAH, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- At least two Palestinian children were killed by Israeli army gunfire during its raid on the West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a brief press release sent to Xinhua that two children were killed as a result of being shot by Israeli forces in the city of Jenin.

According to local sources and eyewitnesses, the army conducted a wide-scale arrest campaign in the refugee camp, and evacuated residents in the Damaj neighborhood from their homes amid intense confrontations.

The sources added that the Israeli army also bombed a house with a drone, and demolished infrastructures such as water, electricity, and sewage networks with bulldozers.

Jenin has long been a center for Palestinian resistance groups. Israel says the camp is a hub for planning and preparing militant attacks as well as a safe haven for fighters funded by Hamas or the Islamic Jihad group.

