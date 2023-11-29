Chinese FM reaffirms position on settling Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Xinhua) 13:10, November 29, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday reaffirmed China's position on resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

China's position is clear, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, while meeting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York.

First, there should be no reignition of the war, he said. A complete ceasefire should be achieved to avoid greater humanitarian disasters, and the detainees should be released.

Second, unhindered access of humanitarian supplies to Gaza needs to be ensured, Wang said. And third, the two-state solution should be restarted at an early date.

