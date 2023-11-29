China firmly upholds peace, int'l law on Palestinian-Israeli issue -- Chinese FM

Xinhua) 13:06, November 29, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- On the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, China stands firmly on the side of peace, human conscience and international law, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday.

China supports the United Nations and the secretary-general in playing their unique and irreplaceable role in resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, during a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)