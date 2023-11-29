Chinese FM stresses two-state solution to Palestinian-Israeli issue

Xinhua) 13:06, November 29, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- China calls for convening a more authoritative, inclusive and result-oriented peace conference as soon as possible to set a roadmap and timetable for the two-state solution to the Palestine-Israel issue, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China supports the United Nations in playing a leading role to that end, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, during a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

The Palestinian-Israeli conflict is a global focus, and the role of the United Nations and its actions are drawing global attention, Wang said.

On this issue, China has always been on the side of peace, on the side of human conscience, and on the side of international law, he said.

China supports the United Nations and the secretary-general in playing a unique and indispensable role in dealing with the issue, said Wang.

As the president of the UN Security Council for the month of November, China, maintaining close communication with Arab countries and other relevant parties, has made the Palestinian-Israeli conflict a key priority of the council, he said.

China has also received a joint delegation of foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries in Beijing and reached consensus on convening a high-level Security Council meeting, at which China hopes the council could speak with one clear voice, Wang said.

Wang said the Security Council Resolution 2712 is the first step toward a cease-fire and a good start toward the political settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The key point now is whether the humanitarian pause currently in effect could be extended and whether the flames of war would resume in Gaza, he said.

China's position is clear. First, war should not be allowed to return. A comprehensive cease-fire should be in place in order to prevent an even larger humanitarian disaster. People in captivity should be released, Wang said.

Second, humanitarian supplies should have unhindered access to Gaza. More border crossings should be made available and an effective monitoring mechanism should be established.

Third, the two-state solution, which is the greatest common denominator of the international community and the fundamental way out to the Palestinian-Israeli issue, should be brought back as soon as possible, he said.

