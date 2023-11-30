Israel confirms extension to truce with Hamas

Xinhua) 14:56, November 30, 2023

JERUSALEM, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Thursday morning that the ceasefire with Hamas in the Gaza Strip will be extended.

"The operational pause will continue in light of the mediators' efforts to continue the process of releasing the hostages and subject to the terms of the framework," read a short statement released by the IDF several minutes before the expiration of the current truce deal.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)