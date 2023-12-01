Tunisia ready to receive injured Palestinians from Gaza: president
TUNIS, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Tunisian President Kais Saied on Thursday announced Tunisia's readiness to receive injured Palestinians from the Gaza Strip for treatment, reported the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP).
Saied made the decision during his meeting with Health Minister Ali Mrabet, Minister-Advisor to the Tunisian President Mustapha Ferjani and the Tunisian Red Crescent (CRT) President Abdellatif Chabou, the TAP reported.
The meeting focused on the measures that would be implemented to welcome the Palestinians, it said.
Saied reiterated his country's support for Palestine, adding "our brothers will be welcomed both in public and private hospitals."
Tunisia has sent two flights to Egypt's Al-Arish Airport in the North Sinai governorate loaded with humanitarian aid for the Palestinians in the war-torn Gaza Strip, which included medical equipment, medicines, prepared meals, wheelchairs, blankets as well as food products.
Photos
Related Stories
- Dialogue, negotiation fundamental way to resolve Palestinian-Israeli conflict: Chinese FM
- Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds amid more hostage releases, diplomatic efforts
- Chinese FM urges full implementation of relevant UN resolutions on Palestine
- Hamas, Israel agree to prolong humanitarian pause for additional day: Qatari foreign ministry
- Israel confirms extension to truce with Hamas
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.