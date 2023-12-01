Tunisia ready to receive injured Palestinians from Gaza: president

Xinhua) 13:31, December 01, 2023

TUNIS, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Tunisian President Kais Saied on Thursday announced Tunisia's readiness to receive injured Palestinians from the Gaza Strip for treatment, reported the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP).

Saied made the decision during his meeting with Health Minister Ali Mrabet, Minister-Advisor to the Tunisian President Mustapha Ferjani and the Tunisian Red Crescent (CRT) President Abdellatif Chabou, the TAP reported.

The meeting focused on the measures that would be implemented to welcome the Palestinians, it said.

Saied reiterated his country's support for Palestine, adding "our brothers will be welcomed both in public and private hospitals."

Tunisia has sent two flights to Egypt's Al-Arish Airport in the North Sinai governorate loaded with humanitarian aid for the Palestinians in the war-torn Gaza Strip, which included medical equipment, medicines, prepared meals, wheelchairs, blankets as well as food products.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)