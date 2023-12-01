Israel resumes fighting Hamas, explosions heard in Gaza

Xinhua) 14:00, December 01, 2023

JERUSALEM/GAZA, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Israel has resumed fighting Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Friday morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

The IDF accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire agreement and firing at Israeli territory.

Rocket sirens were activated in two Israeli towns near Gaza border on Friday morning, the first time since Israel and Hamas reached humanitarian truce on Nov. 24.

The IDF later confirmed its air defense troops intercepted a rocket launched toward Israel. Following the attack, the IDF-affiliated Home Front Command tightened the guidelines for civilians in some areas of the country.

The humanitarian ceasefire deal reached between Israel and Hamas expired at 7:00 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) on Friday morning.

In Gaza, loud explosions were heard Friday morning.

