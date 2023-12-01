Chinese FM calls for comprehensive cease-fire between Israel and Hamas

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Arab and Islamic countries' foreign ministers at the UN headquarters in New York, Nov. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's position on the Palestine-Israel issue is that the temporary cease-fire should lead to a comprehensive cease-fire, not a resumption of war, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting with Arab and Islamic countries' foreign ministers at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday.

Wang said a joint delegation of foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries visited China a few days ago when he had in-depth discussions about the Palestine-Israel issue with them and reached important consensus on convening a high-level Security Council meeting at an early date.

Today is the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People and the purpose of holding the high-level meeting on this special day is very clear, which is to promote a comprehensive cease-fire, effectively protect civilians, ensure humanitarian assistance and chart the course for a comprehensive and permanent settlement of the Palestinian issue, he said.

A comprehensive cease-fire marks not only the end of the war but also the beginning of a peace process, said Wang, noting that the Security Council should speak with one voice.

The representatives from the Arab and Islamic countries appreciated China's moral support for Palestine and its efforts for regional peace and fully agreed with China's relevant position.

They said the temporary cease-fire should be the beginning of peace, and a comprehensive ceasefire should be achieved rather than returning to conflict.

Humanitarian assistance should be increased, the entry of humanitarian supplies should be ensured, the forced relocation of Palestinians should be stopped, Gaza people should no longer be held hostage, and Security Council resolutions should be implemented, they added.

It is hoped that this high-level meeting will make a strong call for a cease-fire and ensure humanitarian assistance, they said.

All parties appreciated the fact that China has always stood on the side of peace, on the side of justice and on the right side of history, they said.

They hoped China would exert its leadership and push all parties to jointly explore a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution.

In response, Wang said China shares the same position as that of the Arab and Islamic countries and appreciates the efforts made by Qatar and Egypt to mediate the temporary cease-fire, which is a vital step in the right direction.

Once the window of peace is opened, it should not be closed again as this concerns human morality and basic conscience, he said.

China is ready to work closely with all parties to push the Security Council to be more active and effective, listen more to the voices of Arab and Islamic countries, and take further meaningful actions, Wang said.

China will continue to make unremitting efforts for an early, comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue, he said.

The attending representatives included foreign ministers or senior officials from Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, as well as the Arab League.

