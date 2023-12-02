Jordan's king discusses increased aid to Gaza with int'l organizations

Xinhua) 11:01, December 02, 2023

AMMAN, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- King Abdullah II of Jordan on Thursday held international talks on means of strengthening the humanitarian aid coordination in the Gaza Strip.

The discussion was held on the sidelines of the international meeting on "Coordinating Gaza Emergency Relief" that Jordan hosted, according to a statement by the Royal Hashemite Court.

The talks gathered UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, World Food Programme Executive Director Cindy H. McCain, International Committee of the Red Cross President Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, and President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency Tanaka Akihiko.

The discussions covered the challenges that international agencies face in delivering aid to people in Gaza, and the means to overcome them, as well as the need to allow the uninterrupted delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip, and increase the volume of relief aid.

