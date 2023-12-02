Foreign sinologists gather in east China to promote exchanges

Xinhua) 09:27, December 02, 2023

HANGZHOU, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- More than 40 young sinologists from 30 countries and regions gathered Friday in east China's Zhejiang Province to foster exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations.

Sinologists from countries including Kazakhstan, Italy, Austria, Nigeria, and Germany and experts from China attended a sub-forum of Liangzhu Forum for young sinologists at the ruins of Liangzhu ancient city in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang Province.

The Liangzhu ruins have gained the world's recognition as a testimony to the existence of Chinese civilization at least 5,000 years ago. They have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The dialogues and discussions focused on exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese and foreign civilizations in the context of the Belt and Road Initiative, the role of the cultural Silk Road in promoting people-to-people exchanges, and the global significance of Chinese modernization.

Albert Tadeusz Kozik from the University of Warsaw in Poland said the opportunity to see the great cultural heritage of Liangzhu helped him further understand ancient Chinese culture. "I believe that if I can understand China's past, I can also have a deeper understanding of China's present and future."

"One of the most interesting points for me is that modernized China has a perfect blend of modernity and tradition," said Dimitrios Methenitis from Greece. "Nowadays, under the Belt and Road Initiative, the two countries have carried out a series of rich and colorful people-to-people exchanges, which further promote exchanges and mutual learning between different cultures and civilizations."

The event was co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Zhejiang provincial government, and the China International Culture Association.

