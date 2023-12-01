3rd China-New Zealand Arts Festival kicks off in Wellington
Audience applaud during a music concert in Wellington, New Zealand, Nov. 30, 2023. The Third China-New Zealand Arts Festival kicked off in New Zealand's capital Wellington on Thursday night, with a music concert held successfully as a centerpiece of the event. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)
Musicians from China National Symphony Orchestra perform "The Butterfly Lovers" during a music concert in Wellington, New Zealand, Nov. 30, 2023. The Third China-New Zealand Arts Festival kicked off in New Zealand's capital Wellington on Thursday night, with a music concert held successfully as a centerpiece of the event. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)
Musicians from New Zealand Symphony Orchestra perform during a music concert in Wellington, New Zealand, Nov. 30, 2023. The Third China-New Zealand Arts Festival kicked off in New Zealand's capital Wellington on Thursday night, with a music concert held successfully as a centerpiece of the event. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)
Chinese and New Zealand musicians present "Me and My Country" during a music concert in Wellington, New Zealand, Nov. 30, 2023. The Third China-New Zealand Arts Festival kicked off in New Zealand's capital Wellington on Thursday night, with a music concert held successfully as a centerpiece of the event. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)
Photos
