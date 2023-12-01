China's Hubei promotes unique culture, tourism in Auckland, New Zealand
A performer sings at the 2023 China-Hubei Culture and Tourism Promotion Event in Auckland, New Zealand, Nov. 30, 2023. China's Hubei Province promoted its unique culture and tourism on Thursday in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)
A performer demonstrates Taichi at the 2023 China-Hubei Culture and Tourism Promotion Event in Auckland, New Zealand, Nov. 30, 2023. China's Hubei Province promoted its unique culture and tourism on Thursday in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)
Artists perform at the 2023 China-Hubei Culture and Tourism Promotion Event in Auckland, New Zealand, Nov. 30, 2023. China's Hubei Province promoted its unique culture and tourism on Thursday in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)
Photos
