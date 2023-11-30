Mainland slams DPP obstruction of cross-Strait exchanges

Xinhua) 11:12, November 30, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday criticized Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for obstructing the visit to the island of a widely worshiped statue of sea goddess Mazu from Fujian Province.

The invitation to the Mazu temple in Meizhou, Fujian Province, to send its goddess statue to the island was subject to unnecessary administrative procedures, said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press conference.

The DPP authorities also shelved an application for inviting a statue of Guan Yu, an ancient general known for his loyalty and bravery, from Fujian to Taiwan, Chen added.

The DPP authorities have totally ignored the expectations of the people in Taiwan, Chen said.

He called for efforts to bring cross-Strait relations onto the right track of peaceful development and remove intentionally placed obstacles so that people across the Strait can engage in free, smooth and regular exchanges.

Mazu and Guan Yu are worshiped on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. The Meizhou Mazu statue was taken on a 17-day worship tour across Taiwan in 2017 and a tour of over 100 days across the island in 1997.

