Taiwan's DPP slammed for yielding to U.S. undue demand

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday slammed Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for pushing a so-called trade initiative with the United States and yielding to its undue demand.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the comments at a press conference in response to the news that the United States is about to sign the first batch of agreements with the Taiwan region of China under the "U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade."

China firmly opposes countries that have diplomatic relations with it negotiating with Taiwan any agreement featuring sovereignty implications or official nature, said Zhu.

The so-called initiative is unequal and nothing but a political deal under the guise of economy and trade. The results claimed by the DPP authorities are at the cost of the interests of enterprises and the public on the island, as well as the core industrial edge and overall economic competitiveness of Taiwan, said Zhu.

