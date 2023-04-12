Provocations of DPP authority seeking "independence" biggest threat to Taiwan Strait peace: mainland spokesperson
BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority's provocative actions to seek "independence" in collusion with external forces have posed the biggest threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.
Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a question concerning factors hindering Taiwan's economic development at a press conference.
Without a stable situation in the Taiwan Strait and peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, it is impossible for Taiwan to have a stable and sound investment and business environment, which will have a direct impact on the economic development of the island and the immediate interests of its residents, Zhu said.
