Taiwan's DPP slammed for fabricating, spreading disinformation

Xinhua) 16:30, May 31, 2023

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson said Wednesday that Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have fabricated and continued to spread false information, thereby smearing the mainland since it came to power seven years ago.

By doing so, the DPP authorities have deliberately inflamed hostility and confrontation across the Taiwan Strait, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, told a press conference.

These moves have also hurt the feelings of compatriots on both sides of the Strait and undermined the development of cross-Strait relations, the spokesperson added.

The DPP authorities, through creating "information cocoons," have deprived people on the island of their right to learn about the real mainland, thus misleading the Taiwan society and people, Zhu said.

She urged the DPP authorities to stop lying as soon as possible. "Or it will eventually come back to harm the DPP's own interests."

Commenting on the potential agreement between the United States and Taiwan under the so-called "U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade," Zhu rebuked the DPP authorities for pursuing political gains at the expense of the interests of enterprises and people on the island.

"We resolutely oppose any agreements with sovereignty implications or an official nature signed between the Taiwan region of China and countries having diplomatic ties with China. This position is consistent and clear," she said.

