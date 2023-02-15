DPP's political shows damage nature of rescue: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:25, February 15, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities in Taiwan have produced political shows of "rescue diplomacy" on the international stage in the name of disaster relief since the devastating earthquake that hit Türkiye, said a mainland spokesperson on Tuesday.

These acts of the DPP authorities damaged the nature of rescue efforts and revealed their true agenda of seeking independence, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

Zhu made the remarks when asked to comment on DPP authorities using the opportunity of the earthquake in Türkiye to hype up media exposure of the self-styled name and self-styled flag, and falsely claiming that some agencies of the United Nations refer to Taiwan as a "nation."

