Taiwan's youth falling victim of DPP's collusion with U.S.: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:00, June 29, 2023

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The young people of Taiwan are falling victim to the military collusion between the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities and the United States, a mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, pointed out that the United States is speeding up the process of arming Taiwan with the help of the DPP authorities who are betraying the future of the island and the interests of local people.

Anti-China forces in the United States and "Taiwan independence" separatist forces are the culprits of the current tensions across the Taiwan Strait, according to the spokesperson.

Zhu said the mainland urges the United States to stop selling arms to Taiwan and sever its military connection with the island, and warns the DPP authorities to abandon their illusions and end their actions that harm Taiwan.

