Spokesperson slams DPP for stigmatizing mainland's support for Taiwan

Xinhua) 10:07, June 29, 2023

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland is willing to offer more support for the entry of agricultural and aquatic products from Taiwan island, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks after Taiwan's mainland-affairs authorities claimed that the mainland was making use of economic interests to "divide" Taiwan, referencing the resumption of sugar apples entering the mainland from the Taiwan region.

While farmers in Taiwan are glad about the resumption, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have taken an opposing attitude and are stigmatizing the mainland's endeavors, the spokesperson said.

The attitude of the DPP authorities shows that they fear closer relations across the Taiwan Strait, and do not care about the interests of local farmers, Zhu said.

