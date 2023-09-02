DPP's weapon purchase cannot shake mainland's will of national reunification: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:31, September 02, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- No matter how many weapons are purchased from the United States by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities, they cannot shake the Chinese mainland's will to resolve the Taiwan question and achieve national reunification, a mainland spokesperson said on Friday.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when responding to a media query on the U.S. government's recent approval of military aid to China's Taiwan region.

The DPP authorities have been obstinately adhering to the separatist position of "Taiwan independence" and squandering Taiwan people's hard-earned money to purchase weapons from the United States in an attempt to seek their aim by force, Chen said.

These acts will only push Taiwan toward the brink of war and increase the concerns of Taiwan compatriots, he stressed.

The DPP authorities' weapon purchases cannot withstand the mainland's capacity to defeat "Taiwan independence" attempts and safeguard national sovereignty, Chen added.

The mainland firmly opposes the United States providing weapons to China's Taiwan region, and urges the U.S. side to observe the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques and immediately cease providing weapons to China's Taiwan region, he said.

