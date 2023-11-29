Bangladesh's dengue deaths surpass 1,600

Xinhua) 15:12, November 29, 2023

DHAKA, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh reported 959 new dengue cases and four more deaths on Tuesday, making the tally 310,046 and the death toll surpassing 1,600, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

According to DGHS data, the total of 1,610 deaths included 262 in November.

The total number of recovered patients so far this year in the country stood at 304,869, including 881 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, said the DGHS.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)