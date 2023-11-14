Bangladesh inaugurates first green fertilizer factory

Xinhua) 09:22, November 14, 2023

This photo taken on Nov. 12, 2023 shows the Ghorashal-Polash Urea Fertilizer Project in Narsingdi, Bangladesh. Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the South Asian country's largest and first-ever green fertilizer factory as construction work of the Ghorashal-Polash Urea Fertilizer Project is completed. (Xinhua/Sun Nan)

NARSINGDI, Bangladesh, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the South Asian country's largest and first-ever green fertilizer factory as construction work of the Ghorashal-Polash Urea Fertilizer Project is completed.

Construction of the project started in 2020, and the China National Chemical Engineering & Construction Corporation Seven Ltd. (CC7), in collaboration with its Japanese partner Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), had been striving for the mega project to be completed as scheduled.

With an estimated annual production capacity of 800,000 tons of granular urea and 500,000 tons of anhydrous ammonia, officials said the factory, located in Narsingdi district, 51 km northeast of the capital city of Dhaka, will help Bangladesh meet a growing demand for fertilizer in its efforts to ensure food security.

Speaking at the launching ceremony on Sunday, Hasina said it is Bangladesh's first fertilizer plant capable of capturing carbon dioxide, thus increasing the country's urea fertilizer production by 10 percent.

The factory will help reduce fertilizer imports and generate jobs, added the prime minister.

Yi Bingyin, general manager of the Chinese company CC7, told Xinhua at the site that the project was faced with many challenges during its implementation, but the company and its partner have together overcome the difficulties, with their friendship deepened.

The project is expected to make great contribution to the local agriculture and economic development, Yi said.

This photo taken on Nov. 12, 2023 shows the launching ceremony of the Ghorashal-Polash Urea Fertilizer Project in Narsingdi, Bangladesh. (Xinhua/Sun Nan)

This photo taken on Nov. 12, 2023 shows the Ghorashal-Polash Urea Fertilizer Project in Narsingdi, Bangladesh. (Xinhua)

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (C) attends the launching ceremony of the Ghorashal-Polash Urea Fertilizer Project in Narsingdi, Bangladesh, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua)

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (4th L) inaugurates the Ghorashal-Polash Urea Fertilizer Project in Narsingdi, Bangladesh, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 12, 2023 shows the Ghorashal-Polash Urea Fertilizer Project in Narsingdi, Bangladesh. (Xinhua)

