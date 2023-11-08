Female laborer killed as Bangladeshi workers continue protest for pay hike

Xinhua) 16:36, November 08, 2023

DHAKA, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- A female garment worker was killed in a clash between police and workers demonstrating for a pay hike in Gazipur's Konabari area on the outskirts of capital Dhaka Wednesday morning.

The incident took place a day after the government-appointed wage board for garment workers has set the minimum salary at 12,500 taka from the current 8,000 taka.

Demanding 23,000 taka as minimum monthly wage, garment workers in Bangladesh continued their protests for over 10 straight days.

Owing to ongoing labor unrest, paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) soldiers have been deployed in major industrial zones in and around Dhaka to thwart any untoward incident.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer at BGB headquarters, told reporters Wednesday that troops (48 platoons) have been deployed in various industrial areas including Ashulia, Savar, Mirpur and so on.

Tens of thousands workers have been demonstrating since last month demanding a minimum basic salary of 23,000 taka monthly, in Dhaka and elsewhere.

Hundreds of garment factories in and around Dhaka have reportedly suspended operations due to the ongoing labor movement, demanding higher wages. (1 U.S. dollar equals about 110 taka).

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)