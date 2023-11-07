Home>>
Bangladesh's inflation leaps to 9.93 pct in October
DHAKA, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh's inflation rate hit 9.93 percent in October, driven by both food and non-food prices, the latest official data showed.
Bangladesh's inflation increased to 9.93 percent in October from 9.63 percent in September, the data showed.
Food inflation increased to 12.56 percent in October from 12.37 percent the previous month.
Non-food items inflation increased to 8.30 percent in October from 7.82 percent in September.
According to the budget proposal, Bangladesh targets an average inflation rate of 6.5 percent in the current fiscal year from July 2023 to June 2024.
