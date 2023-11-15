Home>>
Bangladesh parliamentary elections to be held on Jan. 7: chief election commissioner
(Xinhua) 22:18, November 15, 2023
DHAKA, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said on Wednesday that the country's 12th parliamentary elections will be held on Jan. 7.
Awal made the announcement in a televised speech to the nation.
According to the schedule, poll aspirants will have to submit their nomination papers by Nov. 30. And the last date for withdrawing candidature is fixed on Dec. 17. Candidates can start campaigning for election from Dec. 18.
Unveiling the polls schedule, Awal urged all political parties to join the election.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Female laborer killed as Bangladeshi workers continue protest for pay hike
- Bangladesh enters new era of transportation with Chinese-built 1st underwater tunnel
- Bangladesh's inflation leaps to 9.93 pct in October
- Bangladesh inaugurates first green fertilizer factory
- Feature: Bangladesh embraces wind energy with Chinese solutions
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.