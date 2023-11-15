Bangladesh parliamentary elections to be held on Jan. 7: chief election commissioner

Xinhua) 22:18, November 15, 2023

DHAKA, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said on Wednesday that the country's 12th parliamentary elections will be held on Jan. 7.

Awal made the announcement in a televised speech to the nation.

According to the schedule, poll aspirants will have to submit their nomination papers by Nov. 30. And the last date for withdrawing candidature is fixed on Dec. 17. Candidates can start campaigning for election from Dec. 18.

Unveiling the polls schedule, Awal urged all political parties to join the election.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Sheng Chuyi)