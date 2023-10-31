Bangladesh's dengue cases rise to 269,388 with 1,341 deaths

Xinhua) 09:02, October 31, 2023

DHAKA, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh recorded 1,708 new dengue fever cases and eight more deaths on Monday, bringing the total tally to 269,388 with 1,341 deaths this year, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The deaths included 352 registered in October, 396 in September, 342 in August and 204 in July, respectively.

The total number of recovered patients in the South Asian country stood at 261,584, including 2,040 new recoveries reported on Monday, said the DGHS.

