Bangladesh's dengue cases soar to 119,133 with 569 deaths

Xinhua) 09:37, August 31, 2023

DHAKA, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh reported 2,291 new dengue cases and 13 more deaths on Tuesday, bringing the tally to 119,133 and the death toll to 569 since January this year, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The deaths include 318 in August and 204 in July.

During the first 29 days in August, according to the figure reported by the DGHS under the Ministry of Health, 67,301 more dengue cases were recorded after 43,854 people were infected with the mosquito-borne disease last month.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 110,346, including 2,272 new recoveries on Tuesday, said the DGHS.

The June-September monsoon period is the season of dengue fever in Bangladesh, which is considered a high-risk nation prone to mosquito-borne diseases.

