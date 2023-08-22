Bangladesh's dengue cases top 100,000, deaths near 500
DHAKA, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh witnessed its worst-ever dengue outbreak so far this month as it recorded more than 50,000 cases and 234 deaths.
After reporting an additional 2,197 dengue fever cases in the last 24 hours as of 8:00 a.m. local time Monday, the dengue tally in Bangladesh has surpassed the 100,000 case mark, now standing at 102,191 so far this year since January.
Of the total, 50,359 cases were reported so far in August alone, the official data of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) showed.
On Monday, nine dengue-related deaths were reported across the country in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 485, said the DGHS.
The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 94,020, including 2,084 new recoveries on Monday, said the DGHS.
Photos
- View of Great Wall at starry night in N China
- Groom in C China's Luoyang picks up bride with electric moped fleet
- Small railway station in N China's Inner Mongolia attracts throngs of tourists
- 'Space suit'-clad tourists immerse themselves at extra-terrestrial-like landscape in China's Inner Mongolia
Related Stories
- Bangladesh observes anniversary of deadly grenade blasts
- U.S. exploits election issue to dominate Bay of Bengal: Bangladeshi PM
- Bangladesh observes National Mourning Day
- Dengue devastation continues in Bangladesh, hospitals crammed with patients
- Bangladesh's dengue death toll nears 400, cases surpass 85,000
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.