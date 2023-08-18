U.S. exploits election issue to dominate Bay of Bengal: Bangladeshi PM

Xinhua) 13:05, August 18, 2023

DHAKA, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- The United States is pressuring Bangladesh to hold "free and fair" elections and "safeguard human rights" to gain control over the Bay of Bengal, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Wednesday.

The prime minister believes the United States wants to destabilize the region by leveraging Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh's election and democracy are not America's objective," she was quoted as saying by the local media outlet bdnews24.com.

"They want to create a situation in Bangladesh by using democracy and elections as a pretext to gain control over the Indian Ocean and the Bay of Bengal region," she said, adding that some are making excuses to attack and destroy other countries.

The U.S. Department of State has threatened a visa ban on Bangladeshis who allegedly undermine the democratic process in the country.

Washington earlier imposed sanctions on Bangladesh's anti-crime elite force Rapid Action Battalion, alleging a gross violation of human rights by the force.

Hasina criticized the United States for sheltering Rashed Chowdhury, the self-proclaimed killer of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"How does a country that shelters killers speak about human rights, elections and transparency?" she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)