Bangladesh observes National Mourning Day

Xinhua) 15:13, August 16, 2023

DHAKA, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh on Tuesday observed the National Mourning Day, marking the 48th anniversary of the assassination of the country's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The national flag was hoisted at half-mast at all government, semi-government, autonomous and educational institutions and private buildings including Bangladesh missions abroad.

The day began with President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paying homage to the independence hero of the South Asian nation by placing wreaths at his portrait in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the capital Dhaka.

After placing wreaths, the president and prime minister stood in solemn silence for some time, showing their respect for the great leader, and issued separate messages.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces gave a state salute, while a bugle played a dirge. Special prayers were held in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country.

On this day in 1975, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated along with most of his family members by some rogue soldiers. Only two of his daughters, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her youngest sister Sheikh Rehana, escaped the carnage as they were abroad at the time.

