2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier group E match: Chinese Hong Kong vs. Iran

Xinhua) 08:46, November 18, 2023

Players of Chinese Hong Kong greet the crowd after the group E match between Chinese Hong Kong and Iran at the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Tehran, Iran, on Nov. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Alireza Jahanbakhsh (C) of Iran competes during the group E match between Chinese Hong Kong and Iran at the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Tehran, Iran, on Nov. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Mohammad Mohebbi (R) of Iran competes during the group E match between Chinese Hong Kong and Iran at the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Tehran, Iran, on Nov. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Mehdi Taremi (Front L) and Mohammad Mohebbi (1st R) of Iran compete during the group E match between Chinese Hong Kong and Iran at the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Tehran, Iran, on Nov. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Yue Tze-Nam of Chinese Hong Kong competes during the group E match between Chinese Hong Kong and Iran at the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Tehran, Iran, on Nov. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Fans cheer for Chinese Hong Kong Team during the group E match between Chinese Hong Kong and Iran at the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Tehran, Iran, on Nov. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)