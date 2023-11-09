Bayern down stubborn Galatasaray to maintain perfect record in Champions League

Leroy Sane (R) of Bayern Munich vies with Davinson Sanchez of Galatasaray during the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between Bayern Munich and Galatasaray in Munich, Germany, Nov. 8, 2023. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

BERLIN, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Harry Kane's late brace helped Bayern Munich to secure their passage into the Champions League knockout stages after clinching their fourth victory in as many games in Group A with a 2-1 victory over Galatasaray on Wednesday.

Galatasaray began strongly and nearly opened the scoring just three minutes into the match when Mauro Icardi chipped the ball into the arms of Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer from an offside position.

The Bavarians then took control and kept Galatasaray's defense on their toes, with Kane and Leroy Sane forcing goalkeeper Fernando Muslera into action twice.

The hosts increased the pressure but lacked precision in the final third, evidenced when Sane pulled his shot wide from the edge of the box in the 22nd minute and Jamal Musiala also missed the target seven minutes later.

Galatasaray found a spark of life in the closing stages again as Icardi failed to beat Neuer before Wilfried Zaha's shot was blocked.

Bayern produced the best chance of the match in the 53rd minute when Kane's effort hit the woodwork after latching onto a cross from Kingsley Coman.

The visitors remained a threat and believed they had taken the lead against the run of play, but Lucas Torreira's goal was disallowed due to an earlier offside decision at the hour mark.

Bayern eventually broke the deadlock when Joshua Kimmich's free-kick into the area was met by Kane, who headed home at the near post corner with 80 minutes on the clock.

The Englishman wasn't finished with scoring and doubled his tally six minutes later, tapping in Mathys Tel's square pass at the far post.

Galatasaray was not deterred and managed to halve the deficit in the dying moments of injury time through substitute Cedric Bakambu. However, the goal came too late, as Bayern's defense held firm to secure their 17th consecutive - and 38th overall - victory in the Champions League group stage.

"We expected a tough game. We lacked the final punch. It took time and patience. Overall, I think we deserved the win. We tried a different approach as Galatasaray defended very well. We kept the level high and got our goals. I am happy we qualified ahead of schedule," said man of the match Harry Kane.

With the result, Bayern sit atop the standings in Group A, followed by Copenhagen, Galatasaray, and Manchester United.

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich greets the spectators after the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between Bayern Munich and Galatasaray in Munich, Germany, Nov. 8, 2023. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Kingsley Coman (R) of Bayern Munich vies with Wilfried Zaha of Galatasaray during the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between Bayern Munich and Galatasaray in Munich, Germany, Nov. 8, 2023. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Leroy Sane (top) of Bayern Munich vies with Galatasaray's goalkeeper Fernando Muslera during the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between Bayern Munich and Galatasaray in Munich, Germany, Nov. 8, 2023. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Jamal Musiala (L) of Bayern Munich vies with Abdulkerim Bardakci of Galatasaray during the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between Bayern Munich and Galatasaray in Munich, Germany, Nov. 8, 2023. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Harry Kane (L) of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring with his teammate Thomas Mueller during the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between Bayern Munich and Galatasaray in Munich, Germany, Nov. 8, 2023. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Jamal Musiala (R) of Bayern Munich vies with Kerem Akturkoglu of Galatasaray during the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between Bayern Munich and Galatasaray in Munich, Germany, Nov. 8, 2023. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer saves the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between Bayern Munich and Galatasaray in Munich, Germany, Nov. 8, 2023. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Leroy Sane (C) of Bayern Munich competes during the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between Bayern Munich and Galatasaray in Munich, Germany, Nov. 8, 2023. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

