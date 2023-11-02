AFC Women's Olympic Asian Qualifying match: China vs. South Korea
Zhang Linyan (L) of China competes during the group B round 2 match between China and South Korea of the AFC Women's Olympic Asian Qualifying in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Zhang Linyan (2nd L) of China competes during the group B round 2 match between China and South Korea of the AFC Women's Olympic Asian Qualifying in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Yao Wei (R) of China vies with Ji So Yun of South Korea during the group B round 2 match between China and South Korea of the AFC Women's Olympic Asian Qualifying in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Shim Seo Yeon (2nd L) of South Korea scores during the group B round 2 match between China and South Korea of the AFC Women's Olympic Asian Qualifying in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Wang Shanshan (R) of China vies with Choo Hyo Joo of South Korea during the group B round 2 match between China and South Korea of the AFC Women's Olympic Asian Qualifying in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Players of China celebrate scoring during the group B round 2 match between China and South Korea of the AFC Women's Olympic Asian Qualifying in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Players of South Korea celebrate scoring during the group B round 2 match between China and South Korea of the AFC Women's Olympic Asian Qualifying in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Players of China greet spectators after the group B round 2 match between China and South Korea of the AFC Women's Olympic Asian Qualifying in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Shui Qingxia (C), head coach of China, reacts with player Chen Qiaozhu (R) after the group B round 2 match between China and South Korea of the AFC Women's Olympic Asian Qualifying in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Shui Qingxia (front), head coach of China, greets spectators after the group B round 2 match between China and South Korea of the AFC Women's Olympic Asian Qualifying in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Yang Lina of China reacts after the group B round 2 match between China and South Korea of the AFC Women's Olympic Asian Qualifying in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
