AFC Women's Olympic Asian Qualifying match: China vs. South Korea

Xinhua) 11:24, November 02, 2023

Zhang Linyan (L) of China competes during the group B round 2 match between China and South Korea of the AFC Women's Olympic Asian Qualifying in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Zhang Linyan (2nd L) of China competes during the group B round 2 match between China and South Korea of the AFC Women's Olympic Asian Qualifying in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Yao Wei (R) of China vies with Ji So Yun of South Korea during the group B round 2 match between China and South Korea of the AFC Women's Olympic Asian Qualifying in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Shim Seo Yeon (2nd L) of South Korea scores during the group B round 2 match between China and South Korea of the AFC Women's Olympic Asian Qualifying in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Wang Shanshan (R) of China vies with Choo Hyo Joo of South Korea during the group B round 2 match between China and South Korea of the AFC Women's Olympic Asian Qualifying in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Players of China celebrate scoring during the group B round 2 match between China and South Korea of the AFC Women's Olympic Asian Qualifying in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Players of South Korea celebrate scoring during the group B round 2 match between China and South Korea of the AFC Women's Olympic Asian Qualifying in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Players of China greet spectators after the group B round 2 match between China and South Korea of the AFC Women's Olympic Asian Qualifying in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Shui Qingxia (C), head coach of China, reacts with player Chen Qiaozhu (R) after the group B round 2 match between China and South Korea of the AFC Women's Olympic Asian Qualifying in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Shui Qingxia (front), head coach of China, greets spectators after the group B round 2 match between China and South Korea of the AFC Women's Olympic Asian Qualifying in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Yang Lina of China reacts after the group B round 2 match between China and South Korea of the AFC Women's Olympic Asian Qualifying in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

