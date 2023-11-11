Bundesliga 11th round match: Borussia Moenchengladbach vs. VfL Wolfsburg
Tomas Cvancara (R) of Borussia Moenchengladbach vies with Sebastiaan Bornauw (C) of VfL Wolfsburg during the first division of Bundesliga 11th round match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and VfL Wolfsburg in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Nov. 10, 2023. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)
Nico Elvedi (L) of Borussia Moenchengladbach vies with Tiago Tomas of VfL Wolfsburg during the first division of Bundesliga 11th round match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and VfL Wolfsburg in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Nov. 10, 2023. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)
Tomas Cvancara (L) of Borussia Moenchengladbach vies with Cedric Zesiger of VfL Wolfsburg during the first division of Bundesliga 11th round match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and VfL Wolfsburg in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Nov. 10, 2023. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)
Tomas Cvancara (R) of Borussia Moenchengladbach vies with Cedric Zesiger of VfL Wolfsbur during the first division of Bundesliga 11th round match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and VfL Wolfsburg in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Nov. 10, 2023. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)
Alassane Plea (C) of Borussia Moenchengladbach breaks through during the first division of Bundesliga 11th round match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and VfL Wolfsburg in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Nov. 10, 2023. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)
Joe Scally (C) of Borussia Moenchengladbach vies with Jakub Kaminski (L) of VfL Wolfsburg during the first division of Bundesliga 11th round match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and VfL Wolfsburg in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Nov. 10, 2023. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)
