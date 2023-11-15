FIFA U17 World Cup group D match: Japan vs. Argentina

Xinhua) 10:29, November 15, 2023

Goalkeeper Goto Wataru (2nd R) of Japan vies with Santiago Lopez of Argentina during the group D match between Japan and Argentina at the FIFA U17 World Cup in Bandung, Indonesia, on Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Septianjar Muharam/Xinhua)

Tsuchiya Kaito (L) of Japan vies with Valentino Acuna of Argentina during the group D match between Japan and Argentina at the FIFA U17 World Cup in Bandung, Indonesia, on Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Septianjar Muharam/Xinhua)

Yamamoto Joi (R) of Japan competes during the group D match between Japan and Argentina at the FIFA U17 World Cup in Bandung, Indonesia, on Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Septianjar Muharam/Xinhua)

Starting players of Japan line up prior to the group D match between Japan and Argentina at the FIFA U17 World Cup in Bandung, Indonesia, on Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Septianjar Muharam/Xinhua)

Goalkeeper Goto Wataru (2nd L) of Japan makes a save during the group D match between Japan and Argentina at the FIFA U17 World Cup in Bandung, Indonesia, on Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Septianjar Muharam/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)