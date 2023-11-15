FIFA U17 World Cup group D match: Japan vs. Argentina
Goalkeeper Goto Wataru (2nd R) of Japan vies with Santiago Lopez of Argentina during the group D match between Japan and Argentina at the FIFA U17 World Cup in Bandung, Indonesia, on Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Septianjar Muharam/Xinhua)
Tsuchiya Kaito (L) of Japan vies with Valentino Acuna of Argentina during the group D match between Japan and Argentina at the FIFA U17 World Cup in Bandung, Indonesia, on Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Septianjar Muharam/Xinhua)
Yamamoto Joi (R) of Japan competes during the group D match between Japan and Argentina at the FIFA U17 World Cup in Bandung, Indonesia, on Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Septianjar Muharam/Xinhua)
Starting players of Japan line up prior to the group D match between Japan and Argentina at the FIFA U17 World Cup in Bandung, Indonesia, on Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Septianjar Muharam/Xinhua)
Goalkeeper Goto Wataru (2nd L) of Japan makes a save during the group D match between Japan and Argentina at the FIFA U17 World Cup in Bandung, Indonesia, on Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Septianjar Muharam/Xinhua)
