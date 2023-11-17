Cross-Strait agriculture, flower fairs to kick off in east China's Fujian

Xinhua) 20:20, November 17, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Two fairs themed on agriculture and flowers, featuring participants and businesses from the mainland and Taiwan, will be held in east China's Fujian from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, the country's agriculture and rural affairs ministry said Friday.

So far, 1,504 exhibition enterprises and 633 purchasers from both sides of the Taiwan Strait have signed up for the events, Wei Baigang, an official with the ministry, told a press conference.

The fairs will promote personnel, cultural and technological exchanges across the Strait, and strive to build a high-level, wide-ranging and multi-level platform for cooperation and dialogue between the two sides, Wei added.

The expos will be jointly held by the ministry, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and the China National Food Industry Association.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)