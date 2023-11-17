China calls for cease-fire in Sudan

Xinhua) 13:36, November 17, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Thursday called for an immediate cease-fire in Sudan.

Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said China is deeply saddened by the continued conflict in Sudan, the suffering of civilians and the country's humanitarian crisis.

The two parties to the conflict have returned to negotiations in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. China says it welcomes that the parties have reaffirmed their humanitarian commitments and have agreed to take measures to enhance mutual trust. China supports the participation of the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development in the mediation process and welcomes the efforts of regional countries, including Saudi Arabia, South Sudan, Egypt and Chad, Dai told the Security Council.

"Restoring peace and stability in Sudan is the common aspiration of the Sudanese people and the international community at large. China sincerely hopes that the two parties will put the interests of their country and people first, achieve an immediate cease-fire, restore normal order, and work together to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of their country," said Dai.

China has expressed concern regarding the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan. It has praised the efforts of international humanitarian agencies and the neighboring countries for providing substantial assistance to refugees. China also supports the United Nations in playing a coordinating role in humanitarian relief efforts.

At present, there is a severe shortage of humanitarian funding in Sudan and its neighbors. Dai said that the international community, especially the traditional donors, should maintain their assistance to prevent the crisis from worsening.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed an independent strategic review of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan. China said it supports Guterres' work and hopes the review reflects the views of the Sudanese authorities and regional organizations. The review should be conducive to UN-Sudan cooperation and avoid imposing solutions from the outside.

