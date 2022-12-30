Chinese medical team in Sudan organizes ICU workshop to enhance medical technology exchange

Xinhua) 11:07, December 30, 2022

People attend a workshop on Intensive Care Unit (ICU) training at Omdurman Friendship Hospital in Khartoum, Sudan, on Dec. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Mohamed Khidir)

KHARTOUM, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese medical team in Sudan organized on Thursday a workshop on Intensive Care Unit (ICU) training at a hospital in the capital Khartoum as a way to enhance the exchange of medical technology between the two countries.

The workshop held at Omdurman Friendship Hospital included lectures on improving the hospital's skills to prepare for its establishment of ICU, according to Xing Zhijing, director of the 37th Chinese medical team to Sudan.

Guo Hu, the commercial counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Sudan, highlighted "the long history of friendly exchanges and medical cooperation" between China and Sudan as "the best example of deep friendship."

"Since 1971, more than 1,000 medical personnel have been dispatched to Sudan. Over the past five decades, the Chinese medical teams worked hard with their Sudanese colleagues to cure patients and share expertise," he said.

Shahd Osman, head of Bilateral and Multilateral Relations Department of the International Health Directorate at the Sudanese Health Ministry, expressed deep appreciation for China's efforts in strengthening Sudan's health system.

"We look forward to many more cooperative activities in medical technologies between Sudan and China," she said.

The Chinese medical team in Sudan works in three hospitals: Abu Usher Hospital in central Sudan's Gezira State, Damazin Friendship Hospital in Blue Nile State, and Omdurman Friendship Hospital in Khartoum.

