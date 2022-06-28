Sudan launches 1st direct maritime shipping route to China

Xinhua) 08:40, June 28, 2022

Local artists perform at the launching ceremony of a maritime shipping route in Khartoum, Sudan, on June 26, 2022. Sudan held the launching ceremony of Sudan-China Express, the first direct maritime shipping route between the two countries, in capital Khartoum on Sunday evening. (Photo by Mohamed Khidir/Xinhua)

KHARTOUM, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Sudan held the launching ceremony of Sudan-China Express, the first direct maritime shipping route between the two countries, in capital Khartoum on Sunday evening.

Sudanese Minister of Transport Hisham Ali Ahmed Abuzaid and Chinese Ambassador to Sudan Ma Xinmin are among the officials and business representatives of both countries attending the ceremony.

Noting that Sudan locates in northeastern Africa and on the west coast of the Red Sea, Ma said the country boasts unique geographical advantages and has served as a key passage for Chinese goods to Africa since ancient times.

The Chinese ambassador added that Sudan and China have great potential and broad prospects of cooperation in shipping.

A 32,000-ton maximum capacity cargo ship disembarked on her maiden voyage along the new route from the Sudan Port on June 11, and is expected to arrive at her destination, the Chinese eastern seaport of Qingdao, on July 1, said Xu Qun, executive president of Shanghai Greenroad International Logistics, the ship's operator.

