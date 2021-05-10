China, Sudan pledge joint protection of legitimate rights of developing countries

Chinese Ambassador to Sudan Ma Xinmin (4th L, front) and Sudanese officials pose for a group photo while receiving the Chinese vaccines at the Khartoum International Airport in Khartoum, Sudan, March 26, 2021.(Xinhua/Ma Yichong)

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China and Sudan have agreed to deepen their cooperation on various fields and work together to safeguard each other's legitimate interests and the legitimate rights of developing countries.

In a telephone conversation on Saturday between Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Sudanese counterpart Mariam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, Mariam thanked China for its strong support in Sudan's fight against COVID-19, saying that the two countries share a long friendship and a relationship founded on mutual respect, and that China has played a great role and made important contributions to Sudan's economic and social development.

Sudan hopes to strengthen strategic coordination with China, continuously expand bilateral cooperation in such fields as economy, culture, education and sports, deepen cooperation on infrastructure under the Belt and Road Initiative and push for greater development of bilateral relations, she said.

The Sudanese foreign minister also elaborated on Sudan's stance on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) issue and briefed Wang on the upcoming international conference on supporting Sudan's transition to be held in Paris.

Medical supplies are unloaded from a plane at the Khartoum International Airport in Khartoum, Sudan, March 26, 2021.(Xinhua/Ma Yichong)

Wang congratulated Mariam on her assuming office as foreign minister.

Currently, the political transition in Sudan is progressing steadily and external obstacles to development are gradually being removed, Wang said.

China has always viewed and developed its relations with Sudan from a long-term perspective and will remain committed to developing their strategic partnership, he said.

China will firmly support the Sudanese people in exploring a development path in line with its own national conditions, bolster up Sudan in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, oppose any external forces' interference in Sudan's internal affairs, and continue to speak out for Sudanese friends on international occasions, Wang said.

The Chinese foreign minister also appreciated Sudan's unequivocal support for China on major issues related to China's Xinjiang, Hong Kong and human rights.

The two countries will work together to safeguard each other's legitimate interests as well as the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, Wang said.

China encourages and supports competent Chinese enterprises to invest and start business in Sudan and supports Sudan in actively participating in the joint construction of the Belt and Road, so as to open up new prospects for bilateral cooperation, Wang said.

China will send delegates to attend the International Conference on Supporting Sudan's Transition to be held in Paris, France, and stands ready to continue to help and support Sudan in thoroughly defeating COVID-19, he said.

Regarding the GERD issue, Wang said that dialogue and consultation is the best choice to find a solution, adding that China supports the three countries involved in finding a mutually beneficial solution through friendly consultation and stands ready to continue to play a constructive role in this respect.

