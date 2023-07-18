China sends emergency humanitarian aid to Sudan

Xinhua) 10:40, July 18, 2023

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- A batch of medical supplies departed from Shanghai on Saturday, as part of the Chinese government's 10 million yuan (about 1.39 million U.S. dollars) humanitarian emergency aid to Sudan, according to information released by the China International Development Cooperation Agency.

Since the outbreak of armed conflicts in Sudan, the Chinese government has paid close attention to its humanitarian situation, and decided to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to the country. It mainly includes 939 tonnes of rice and medical supplies such as examination gloves, gauze bandages, disposable surgical gowns and medical hats.

The rice is being processed and packed and will be sent to Sudan as soon as possible, according to the agency.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)