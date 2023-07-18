China sends emergency humanitarian aid to Sudan
BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- A batch of medical supplies departed from Shanghai on Saturday, as part of the Chinese government's 10 million yuan (about 1.39 million U.S. dollars) humanitarian emergency aid to Sudan, according to information released by the China International Development Cooperation Agency.
Since the outbreak of armed conflicts in Sudan, the Chinese government has paid close attention to its humanitarian situation, and decided to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to the country. It mainly includes 939 tonnes of rice and medical supplies such as examination gloves, gauze bandages, disposable surgical gowns and medical hats.
The rice is being processed and packed and will be sent to Sudan as soon as possible, according to the agency.
Photos
Related Stories
- China calls for immediate, unconditional resumption of economic aid to Sudan
- Chinese medical team in Sudan organizes free clinic for locals
- Chinese medical team in Sudan organizes ICU workshop to enhance medical technology exchange
- Chinese firm to build electrical substation in Sudan's state
- Xi says China to continue support for Sudan's political transition
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.