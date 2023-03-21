China calls for immediate, unconditional resumption of economic aid to Sudan

UNITED NATIONS, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Relevant countries and international financial institutions should resume economic assistance to Sudan immediately and unconditionally, a Chinese envoy said on Monday.

Addressing a Security Council briefing, Dai Bing, charge d'affaires of China's permanent mission to the United Nations, also urged relevant parties to make efforts towards the lifting of sanctions against the country.

China is encouraged by the political will and the spirit of consultation shown by relevant parties involved in the political process, Dai said, citing progress having been made in the political situation in Sudan.

He added that China supports all parties in staying on the Sudanese-led and Sudanese-owned political process and continuing the inclusive dialogue, so as to expand consensus and find a development path suitable for the country.

Meanwhile, the economic and humanitarian situation in Sudan is worrying, he said.

According to UN assessment, in 2023, one-third of Sudan's population needs humanitarian assistance.

Dai pointed out that reduced international funding seriously constrains the humanitarian relief work in Sudan.

"We called on relevant countries and international financial institutions to resume economic assistance to Sudan immediately and unconditionally," said the envoy.

Some countries attach political strings to aid and link aid to Sudan's political process, which not only interferes with Sudan's sovereignty, but also disregards the basic human rights of the Sudanese people, such as the right to subsistence and the right to development, he said.

China has reservations on the Security Council's continued imposition of sanctions on the Darfur region of Sudan, Dai said, noting that China elaborated on its position when the Security Council adopted a resolution on Sudan sanctions earlier in March.

China has repeatedly stressed that the Security Council's continued sanctions against Darfur not only lack political and security basis, but also limit the efforts by the Sudanese government to maintain stability, protect civilians and combat crimes on the ground, he said.

"We oppose the politicization and perpetuation of sanction measures, and urge relevant parties to face squarely the improved situation in the country, heed the call of regional countries for lifting sanctions against Sudan, stop using sanctions for political manipulation, and make efforts towards the lifting of sanctions," said Dai.

