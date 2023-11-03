Top Chinese diplomat meets deputy chair of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council

Xinhua) 08:34, November 03, 2023

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Malik Agar, deputy chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Malik Agar, deputy chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council, in Beijing on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said that China and Sudan have a profound and longstanding friendship, and have always trusted and supported each other. He noted that a fruitful meeting between the leaders of the two countries last December established a clear direction for the in-depth development of the China-Sudan strategic partnership.

China will not waver in its position on developing China-Sudan relations, and will continue to support Sudan in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, in realizing domestic peace and stability, and in exploring a development path suited to its own national conditions, Wang said.

Agar said that Sudan attaches importance to China's significant role in international affairs, thanks China for paying attention to the situation in Sudan, and expects China to support Sudan in restoring stability, in carrying out reconstruction and in realizing development.

Wang said that realizing stability in Sudan as soon as possible not only conforms to the fundamental interests of the Sudanese people, but also contributes to regional peace and security. China supports all parties in Sudan in pushing for a political transition led by Sudanese people through dialogue and consultation, he said.

"We are willing to continue providing assistance to the best of our ability, and believe that the Sudanese people will overcome difficulties and bring their country back on the right track of stability and development," he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)